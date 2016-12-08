You asked for it.

Thanks for the vote, Sucker!

I rarely say I told you so. The reason? I guess because it makes so little difference, since the damage is already done. But, in this case, I'm willing to say "I told you so" into a 10,000 watt bullhorn from the top of the Empire State building if that's what it takes to get your attention, you poor, gullible Republican "Patriots" out there. Poor you.....you're feeling like you're in the minority now?

You feel like things aren't going your way? Did it ever occur to you that the reason you feel that way is because you have been voting for Republican liars all your life, and they have never done anything that made things better for you?

If you actually think Donald Trump has any intention of doing anything for you, you are in for a rude awakening. He has been telling you what he is going to do the whole time, you just don't know how to listen. He told you he knew you were completely clueless when he claimed he could shoot someone in Times Square and not lose a single one of you suckers..I mean "voters".

Donald Trump realized something a few years ago. You Republican voters are the most fear driven, gullible people on the face of the earth, and he is going to teach you once and for all that there is no such thing as a free lunch. In fact, this lunch he is going to eat is yours, and he is going to eat you for dessert.

He is about to teach you a very expensive lesson. Remember, you not only asked for it, you jeered everyone that tried to keep you from screwing yourself, and everyone else in the process.