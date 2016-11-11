Newsvine

This is why Donald Trump won

SOURCE FAVICONThink Progress
Seeded on Thu Nov 10, 2016 9:58 PM
It wasn't lack of enthusiasm. It wasn't bad polling. It was the Republican rigging of the election through systemic closing of over 800 polling locations in battleground states in the very areas where mostly Democrats live. Longer lines mean fewer people vote. If those polling locations that were open during the last election were there for this one, we would be calling Hillary Clinton the President.

