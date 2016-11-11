This is why Donald Trump won

It wasn't lack of enthusiasm. It wasn't bad polling. It was the Republican rigging of the election through systemic closing of over 800 polling locations in battleground states in the very areas where mostly Democrats live. Longer lines mean fewer people vote. If those polling locations that were open during the last election were there for this one, we would be calling Hillary Clinton the President.
