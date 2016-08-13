Donald Trump's Achilles Heel is his actual net worth.

To be honest with you, I don't think Trump supporters care about how little he pays in taxes. I do think they might care if they find out he is not worth anywhere near what he is claiming to be worth, and since even a Republican voter is smart enough to know that Donald Trump tends to exaggerate (aka lying) about everything Trumpian, the belief that he is worth what he says he is worth would have to come from those tax returns.

The fact that he has no problem asking for records from other candidates, or even from the duly elected President of the United States makes it even more important that he shows those tax returns.

Even if you are a Republican, and even if, for some reason, you are still supporting Donald Trump for President, you have to ask yourself this simple question. If Donald is worth what he says he is worth, then what difference could it possibly make for him to show his taxes and settle it once and for all?

Before you use Mitt Romney as an excuse, please just take a moment to realize who you are trying to defend here. You are trying to defend a man who has promised to use his business expertise to make America Great for you! This, coming from a man who has no experience in government, and no real expertise in anything but promoting his own name, and going bankrupt. Bankruptcy, it seems, is one class he really paid close attention to in business school. By the way, Donald Trump seemed to think that grades are important, as he called for the President to provide his college transcripts, so, by Donald's own standard, his transcripts are at least as important as Obama's, more if you consider that he is telling you he is really, really rich, and he is a winner, and that is why you need him. In fact, according to Trump, he is such a winner that you are going to get tired of winning! Really Don? Then prove it. Show us you were actually able to become a multi billionaire by showing your taxes. If you don't, then stop asking anyone for anything, including emails from Hillary Clinton, or anything else you want to get verification on. If you won't verify anything for anyone, then no one should give you the time of day.

Anyone, and I mean anyone, could have made more money flipping real estate than Donald Trump has if they started with a 200 Million dollar nest egg like he did Somehow, Donald Trump, who was educated (if he actually attended classes) at Wharton School of Business, started with 200 Million dollars, and of course, his knowledge of winning, yet he went bankrupt 4 times.

Here is the thing, and you can spin it any way your heart desires, but you can't avoid the fact that Donald Trump has no intention of ever showing his taxes, and there is a reason he won't. As a voter, who is voting for a man you believe is going to turn the country around, I think it is laughable that you take any stance other than "show me the money" Don. For all you know, he might be down to his last few million, or he might actually be in negative territory. If you break from tradition, and actually think about it for a change, you might want to think about this.

He is hiding his taxes for a reason. Wouldn't you rather know what that reason is before you cast your vote?