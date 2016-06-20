Corruption Is As Corruption Does

I don't know about you, but I am so tired of seeing Headlines like "The Senate Fails", or the House fails".

When Democrats are asked about what went wrong, they almost without fail use the words "We" when assigning the blame for this do nothing Congress. The Republicans, on the other hand, never pass on the opportunity to blame Democrats, and they never, ever take the blame for anything they do.

Can we please get to a place where the blame is put on the party that is responsible for the dismal record that both the House and the Senate have had for the last 30 years thanks to Republicans? The blame lies squarely on Republican shoulders. They are the ones who are bought and paid for, and have been for so long, I don't think many of them ever remember a time when they weren't corrupt.

Is there anyone here on the Vine that does not see the obvious? The NRA owns the Republicans in Congress, and the NRA owns the Republicans in the Senate. It couldn't be more obvious if the NRA handed out bags of money and free ammo to Republicans, right on the floor, as John Bonehead did when the Tobacco Industry paid them off and John didn't know you aren't supposed to pass out bribes on the floor of the House.

We have a representative Government. Unfortunately, Republicans sold out their votes a long time ago.

Get out in November, and vote these jerks out of office. They love the private sector, so let them go make a living in the private sector. VOTE, and Tell Every Single Person you know to do the same, no matter how long the lines are that Republicans create to try to keep you from voting. We are at a turning point here. If a gun doesn't kill you, Climate change will, or pollution will, or deregulation will make you want to kill yourself when the market crashes yet again, all thanks to two rooms full of corrupt politicians who call themselves patriots.