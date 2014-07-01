Line Item Taxation- The Cure To Republican Talking Points

Imagine if taxes were listed on your check in a line item fashion, instead of a Fed Tax Withheld Generalization.

One line item tax could be Minimum Wage Poverty Subsidy. A proper minimum wage could be listed that would negate the need of this tax, and the current minimum so people could plainly see why so much of their check is taken every week to make up for business owners who want the profit, but they want you to pay the expenses of their business.

Another Could be, and should be War. When we are at War, we pay a tax to cover the cost of the war. Betcha a Trillion dollars we would try to avoid war a lot more then we do now.

Another could be and should be, Education

Another should be Infrastructure.

Another needs to be listed, and it should be in Bold Type Exxon and Shell And BP Subsidies (I'm sure that would be Really Popular)

If people started seeing the things their taxes are being collected to cover, I think they would be able to decide pretty quickly which ones they don't think they need to be paying. Walmart doesn't need taxpayers to subsidize their workers, but we do, and they want us to keep doing it, because even though the Walmart family is the richest family in America, they can't afford to pay for their own workers, so you get to do it.

Oil Companies are the most profitable businesses in the world, but they too want to be even more profitable, so you can open your wallet and send them billions, because they are rich and they want to be even richer, and you are poor, and you should be poorer.

The War Tax. Tack on the real cost of our wars to everyone's checks each week, and the next time John McCain opens his mouth, someone is going to throw a shoe into it.