The Post Office And Your Vote

Republicans have been unrelenting against Obama not because he is black, but because he was and is such a powerful threat to their agenda. Certainly, race has been used in this effort, but I find it hard to believe that Republican Politicians in total are as racist as they appear to be. It seems more likely that they are using that segment of our population that is racist to their advantage. Whatever damage that does to their image was going to be necessary, because Obama was getting people involved in Politics. He was charismatic, and he crossed gender and race lines like no one before him. He had to be stopped, whatever it took. Even if that level of opposition required to stop him gave Republicans in Congress the lowest approval rating ever.

Whatever it takes. They have a plan that will take care of the damage, no problem.

A person like Barack Obama can really throw a wrench in your plan, if your plan is to privatize America. This is why the criticism of Obama has been so relentless, and this is why you saw nothing in relation to positive feedback from Republicans in anything that President Obama has done or proposed to do, even when he took ideas the Republicans were not only supporters of, but the creators of. Their relentless opposition to helping the economy recover, to jobs, to unemployment insurance, to the debt, their assaults on his ability as commander in chief, etc. The criticism had to be total, they even had to extend that criticism to the killing of Osama Bin Laden. No credit, no approval, no matter what. Relentless.

Obama's approval numbers would have to be lowered by any means necessary, first and foremost, to stop him from being reelected, and second, to stop him from involving more voters in politics. The best way to keep people out of politics is to make them feel like their involvement will make no difference at all. Stop Obama on as many fronts as possible, and you kill peoples desire to participate in future elections. Allow Obama to do the things he wants to do, and you would set the Republican plan back decades, in fact, you just might kill their plan, and they are so close to success in that plan they can taste it. This is why Obamacare has been so vilified. That was a huge failure for Republicans, and a huge success for Obama, and the people of America. They will never stop fighting it, as evidenced by the 54 times they have tried to repeal it. It stands as a monument to what people can do when they unite to vote, so it has to be killed, even when they know it can't be killed at this point

Remember the plan. Privatization.

Think about how screwed up voting has become. 8 to 12 hours in line, the most convenient days taken away, hours reduced, etc. People naturally think it is purely a result of the desire to keep Obama from being reelected, when that was only a by product of it. Remember that to fix something, it is easier to get people to agree it needs fixing if it is broken. So, they are systematically making voting really inconvenient, frustrating, and time consuming. In 2006, the Republicans put a plan in motion that would bankrupt the post office, and that would make the privatization of the postal service possible. This plan came before Obama was even on the radar, this plan was a plan designed to give Republicans power to control elections forever.

Remember, when something is broken, you are more likely to vote in favor of fixing it. So, lets look at the solution to the standing in line problem.

The US Mail. Everyone will be able vote by mail. You register, your voter form is mailed to you, you fill it out, and mail it back. Wow, that would be really convenient, and it would get rid of all those long lines! That's a terrific idea! Let me ask you, are you ready to vote for that at this point? Are you tired enough of the long lines and the inconvenience that you would vote for that change? The Republicans believe you are. If you aren't, they will just break it more, until you are ready to fix it.

Now do you see why Republicans have put in a sure fire plan to bankrupt the postal service? They gain private control of the mail, and then we voluntarily vote to fix the voting system by allowing everyone to vote by mail, and they control the mail.

Election results are absolutely in their control from then on.

If this sounds like a far fetched plan, all you have to do is look at what has been going on, and put the chain of evidence together.

Voting by mail is already a reality in Oregon, It just isn't universal yet. They need your cooperation in changing the country into a vote by mail country. It will be, very shortly after Republicans own the postal service.

Do you really think this sounds like something the Republicans wouldn't do to control the reins of power? You have seen what they have done already. If you ask me, there is nothing they wouldn't do to gain and maintain power in this country. They have already proven that to me. Are you still wondering what they are capable of?