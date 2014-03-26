Republican IQ Study Results are in.

A 30 year IQ Study of Republican Voters has just concluded, and the results are the lowest scores ever recorded.

However, the study did indicate some potential lines of education that might help improve their future scores.

Here were some of the amazingly bizarre beliefs of Republican Voters.

They believe they should pay less in taxes to keep more of the money they earned in their pocket, while they also believe that Corporations need to pay them less, or they won't have a pocket to put their money in. Score ZERO

They believe the same politicians that promise Corporations that they will get more favorable labor rates can also promise them higher wages. Score ZERO

They believe Republicans actually want smaller government. Score ZERO

They believe that religious freedom means the United States is a Christian Nation, and that is why we are free. Score ZERO

They believe that War is the only sure path to peace, while they also believe that advocating for a peaceful solution to international problems is a sign of weakness. Score ZERO

They believe science has no facts that prove evolution, even with thousands of fossils, because there is no way we evolved from monkeys, while the only proof they require that Intelligent Design (Creationism) is true is the shape and texture of a banana. Score ZERO

They believe that a socialist is a marxist, and a marxist is a communist, and a liberal is a leftist, and that rhymes with socialist, so Liberals must be socialist marxist communists. Score ZERO

All Republicans failed on every section of the test, in fact some actually became ill trying to think of an answer to this question

Fact: Today, thanks to Republican Policies, there are more Millionaires and Billionaires than our country has ever had in it's history.

Question. If the rich are the job creators, and there are more rich people in this country than there has ever been in our history, why is the unemployment rate so high?

None of them could come up with an intelligible response.

92% of them claimed it was a trick question, the other 8% entered "Because Obama is from Kenya"

The conclusion of the study was scary to say the least

Republican voters absorb opinion as fact, and facts as Liberal bias

Republicans believe that not enough people have signed up for Obamacare, and that is why no one should be allowed to sign up for Obamacare.

How do you reach these people?

Method 1) Lie to them. It has been a proven strategy, just ask Fox News!

Warning) Avoid facts* See Marxist Socialist Communist Liberalist.

Method 2) Tell them about problems that don't exist, then offer to do nothing to solve those problems. They will vote for you.

Results of Extra Credit Question On Global Warming:

The consensus of opinion of all Republican voters was that the only reason scientists think the world is getting hotter is because thermometers are more accurate today than they used to be. They believe the truth is, it's actually colder.