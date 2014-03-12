Newsvine

Christie Unilaterally Shuts Down All Tesla Car Stores in NJ

Chris Christie, the head of the Conservative Crime Syndicate, aka the Republican Party, just showed again that what he claims to believe in is not even close to what he actually believes in.  Did Chris Christie say he believes government should get out of the way of Free Enterprise? Yes he did. See how he really operates...

