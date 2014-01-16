Republican claim Constitutional Right To Remain Stupid

This latest example of Republican Stupidity/Gullibility in the Light Bulb issue serves to show that President Obama is trying to negotiate with people who have little to no common sense, and a fear of progress that stands on the edge of insanity.

Short sighted is not descriptive enough when you look at Republican positions. Pig Headed doesn't quite capture it either. Childish, now that fits the bill.

Why do you think we still have AM radio, and it is, oddly enough, dominated by Conservative "Talkers"?

Because AM came first, and progress is a Liberal Conspiracy.