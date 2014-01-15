Republicans Paint themselves into a corner and blame Obama for the corner

In days gone by, Politicians had something going for them that they pretty much took as common sense. It was the type of thing that made sense to anyone really. If you want to get elected, you had better tell people what they want to hear, because if you don't, the other guy will.

Somewhere along the way, in their agreement to obstruct Obama in any, and every way they possible could, they have taken positions only a madman would take, considering they are running for a Political Office.

They have alienated Women, Democrats, Liberals and Conservatives, they have alienated the poor, African Americans, Asians, Students, Latinos, College Educated Adults, Unions, Catholics, American Indians, the Military, and just about everyone else with an IQ high enough to realize that Fox News is no more news than Skewed and One-Sided is Fair and Balanced.

So, now that they have taken unpopular positions on so many issues that no one but the 1% wants to vote for them, they find themselves painted into a corner with a paint on the floor that won't be dry for years.

Their one hope for rescue from this self created situation was Chris Christie, who, like them, seems to have taken up painting as of late. I've been thinking about the positions they have taken, and it reminds me very much of the Alamo.

They aren't the Mexican Army, everyone knows that, and they sure as hell ain't Jim Bowie or Davey Crockett.

So, there he stands, painted into a corner of a room that used to be so full of promise, and all he can do is ask, who put that corner there?

Someone in the crowd, and it sounded a lot like Rush Limbaugh, said.... "Don't look at me" It was Obama!