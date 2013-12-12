Sarah Palin's New TV Show--- Duh Dynasty

Capitalizing on her lack of depth, and featuring intellectual giants like Michelle Bachmann and Louie Gohmert, Sarah Payoff will launch a half hour show that fills it's time slot with 24 minutes of commercials, and 6 minutes of pseudo content. She will feature 3 Conservative "thinkers" per show, and will take 3 minutes for her stand up routine/opening monologue, and one minute for each guest to let America know where they can go online to donate money to each speaker to save America from Democracy.

Make sure you watch all the commercials, because you'll get nothing of any value anywhere else in the show.