Time To Say F-You to Republican Idiotology

We are Patriots, is something Republicans love to proclaim about themselves.

Really? Let's just see what the Republican definition of Patriot is.

They believe that unregulated gun ownership is preferable to common sense regulations that have proven to save lives. American lives.

They say gun murders are a result of Mental illness, not gun ownership, yet they were instrumental in defunding mental healthcare in this country decades ago.

They say that Democracy is so good, that we as a country must fight wars to spread Democracy, and they subvert Democracy by disenfranchising those who would vote against them.

The claim to be pro-life, yet they cheer when the hear that Rick Perry had more executions than any other state while he has been Governor.

They claim to love America, as they try their best to damage our credibility, our monetary standing in the world, and our sense of fair play.

They say they love Freedom, as they invest in Privatized Prisons, and keep fighting a War on Drugs that is a bigger failure than the War on Communism in Vietnam was.

They spent 2 years asking President Obama where the jobs that they destroyed are. Then, when they were given the House Majority, they decided that not passing even one bill to create a single job was the Patriotic thing to do.

They speak of this country being a Christian Nation, as they do everything in their power to portray Christians as intolerant fools, and act like they follow the teachings of Christ, while apparently his advice to not take it upon themselves to judge others, as that was God's sole responsibility.

Everything Republicans do and say is anti-social, greedy, self serving, small minded, or downright dangerous.

So, I say F-You Republicans. We have had enough of you.

We have had more than enough of you.