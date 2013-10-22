How 2% Beats 98% Every Time

Imagine our country has only 100 people in it, and they all vote.

You and I are the two richest guys, and we want things our way, but those other 98 people might not see it our way, and they get 98 votes to our two.

So, how do we get our way? Easy. We split the 98 people into two factions, and get them to vote opposite of each other. Let's set up two parties, and we'll call them Republicans and Democrats, it doesn't matter, because you and I are Plutocrats.

So, we spend some money to spread some lies to make the Republicans want to vote no, and the democrats vote yes, or vice versa, it really doesn't matter, because either way, 49 for and 49 against equals zero, and zero is less than two.

So,even though the other 98 people in our group should get their way every single time they vote, they never get their way, because we only have to keep them divided. What we can't allow is for them to ever figure it out, because if they ever decide to vote together, we are toast.

That's how it works folks.

Lesson taught. You decide what you want to do with the information.