We Tried To Destroy America Because Barack Hussein Obama is Going To Destroy America!

If he thinks we're going to let him do our job he is crazy.

When it comes to destroying America, we know what we are doing, because we have been at it for longer than he has been alive. Who has done more to eliminate the middle class than the Republican Party? Not Barack Obama! Who has fought harder to destroy the American family by forcing both the father and mother to work to make ends meet? Not Barack Obama!

Who has done more to eliminate jobs in this country by moving businesses overseas? Not Barack Obama! We have been off-shoring jobs since he was just a kid in Kenya! Why the nerve of that guy. Who has done more to make sure that you get into heaven because you are poor? The Rich, and that's who we work for! We want you to inherit the kingdom of God, and we know it's harder for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God than it is to smoke a Camel Cigarette through the eye of a needle! Who wants you to go to heaven?

Not Barack Obama!

Don't you realize that the Rich are sacrificing themselves for your benefit? Do you really think they care about the Mansions, and the Yachts, and all the things money can buy? They hate money! They hate it so much they want to make sure you touch as little of it as possible, for as brief a time as possible. Don't you understand that if you cash your check and all the money is gone that same day to cover your expenses that you are just building a super mansion in heaven?

Barack Obama wants you to have money here on Earth to keep you out of Heaven!

Why do you think he wants you to have Healthcare? To Keep You Here!

We want you to suffer, just like Christ did, because we know that is the way you will get into Heaven.

So, the next time you see a 1 percenter driving a Rolls or a Ferrari, wave and say thank you so much for caring!

Hallelujah, pass the Ammo!