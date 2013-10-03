Democrats Should Call For Gun Liability Insurance

We require people who drive a car to have insurance against accidents. Why do we not have the requirement that people who choose to own guns carry liability insurance for accidental or intentional shootings?

We have a Vice President who shot someone accidentally, at least, that is what Dick Cheney claimed when he shot a 78 year old Attorney in the face.

We see accidental shootings in this country all too often, and no one that I know of has insurance for that type of accident.

Will the NRA argue against it?, of course they will. Does it matter to us? Absolutely not.

Why should the taxpayer pay for shooting victims emergency medical bills? When you have insurance companies taking on the liability for shootings, and the resulting medical bills, or funeral bills, as the case may be, perhaps they will call for more sanity in the laws regarding background checks. We could simply put a fee on every bullet sold in this country, which would create a fund to pay for the treatment or burial of victims of gun violence. That way, we don't have to worry about who has what gun, and maybe people who sell bullets will start asking some questions other than how many do you need?

I want to know what you think. If you are a Republican, don't bother, we already know what you think.