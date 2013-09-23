Ted Cruz "As long as GOP Voters will Donate, I'll say whatever Scares their Wallets and Purses Open

Politics is about making people believe whatever you have to make them believe so you can get them on your side. Since there really is no reason that they should oppose Obama care, we needed to make them afraid of it, so they would do what is really better for them. paying more for healthcare! After all, paying more for less so some rich guy can get richer isn't stupid, it is patriotic! Same thing with light bulbs. Using old light bulbs that use lots of power is patriotic, using efficient ones is stupid, and obviously a liberal conspiracy to keep you from giving over your hard earned dollars to one of our biggest donors! You see how sneaky them liberals are?

Basically, it's like this. We scare our base to get them to do what we want (like vote against Obama care), and of course, to stop them from asking too many questions that we really don't have good answers to (like why is Obama care bad). So, keep in mind, next time you hear Barack Obama tell his followers about hope and change and how things are going to get better that he just doesn't know how to make people do what he wants, he doesn't know that he has to lie to them. You tell them to be afraid, and if they aren't, pull out the terrorist scale, and the doomsday clock. What an inexperienced commander in chief he is.

It worked great for us. When you think Armageddon, think Ted Cruz for President! When you think Broken Promises, remember, it was Big Ted who put the broken in promises.