Republicans Will Never Present An Alternative Healthcare Solution

The truth is what we are lacking in this country, and that extends unfortunately, to both sides of the aisle.

The Republicans know what would fix our healthcare system and make it available to everyone. The Democrats know too. How do they both know? Because the rest of the industrialized world has been doing it successfully for decades in their countries. In fact, we are the only country that is not doing it.



Republicans have no interest in healthcare for everyone, not because they don't care about people, but because they care about protecting profits for very wealthy corporations. They are owned by the very corporations that are making billons off the system we have now. So, they do what they are told, or else, no more campaign contributions.

The Affordable Care Act only makes a broken, for profit system a little bit better, but it fails to address the real savings that all other countries around the globe addressed long ago.

Healthcare can not be a for profit "Free Market" system and cover everyone. It's simple to understand why.

From what I have seen, even Republican voters care about the cost of their premiums. The question is. if I could show you why single payer is so much better than having hundreds of insurance companies, would Republicans ever be able to say, yes, I get it now? I have my doubts that they are able to change their minds about anything, but let me show you three things that raise the price of your health coverage policy that are a direct result of the "Free Market" system we have now. The one, by the way that Republican Politicians keep telling you will save you money because of "Competition". The ironic part of it is, competition actually creates these expenses.

Cost Savings 1 Advertising. All insurance companies need sell their insurance policies to get a customer base. They have to spend millions to advertise. Those millions have to come from somewhere. It all comes from the premiums

Cost Saving 2 Commissions/ Salesmen (Insurance Agents) are paid on commission, and most make 6 figures a year. Where does the money to pay them come from? You guessed it, it is added in to your premium, just like the advertising expense is.

Cost saving 3 Administrative costs. This is huge. Executives, CEO's, company cars, expense accounts, secretaries, business trips, sales meetings and bonuses, buildings and their maintenance, company jets, and on and on.

Where does all the money come from to cover these billions of dollars? Your premiums.

Is this starting to sink in yet?

Your insurance company is not a hospital. It is not a Doctor. It is a middleman among many middlemen, with a deep pocket of added expenses, and they not only add a lot of additional cost that has nothing to do with your healthcare, they also expect to make a profit. Lot's of profit. Another addition to your premium cost.

Single payer just gets rid of all that extra expense. With only one place to buy insurance, they dont need to advertise for customers anymore than a restaurant would have to if they were the only restaurant in town.

Single Payer doesn't pay commissions because there is no need for salesmen. As the only game in town, they don't need a salesman to convince you to buy from them instead of from some other company.

Administrative Cost. Social Security has an administrative cost of 3.2%. It is logical to assume Single Payer would be somewhere in that range.

Profit. The Single Payer system makes no profit, so billions more are shaved off your premium cost, without sacrificing services in any way. What that all adds up to is billions of unneeded expense removed from your premiums, while keeping our private hospitals and doctors you are so proud of. If you have a problem with that, I have to wonder why. Please, leave a comment to tell me why you want to pay more for your healthcare by keeping these expenses as they are.

The Affordable Care Act does not get rid of these expenses, but it is still a step in the right direction.

I'm confident that some day, we will come to our senses.