The Difference between Democrats and Republicans

There are some fundamental differences in the way Republican and Democratic politicians think. Here are just 11 examples.

1) Republicans fear that the government has too much control over corporations. Democrats fear that corporations have too much control over our government.

2) Democrats believe it benefits all of us to help the weakest and the poorest among us. Republicans believe it benefits all of us to help the wealthiest and most powerful among us.

3) Republicans believe large corporations will always do what is best for the American people if the government stays out of the way. Democrats believe large corporations would disembowel you and sell your organs to the highest bidder if the government didn’t stop them.

4) Democrats believe everyone is entitled to health care regardless of their ability to pay. Republicans believe everyone is entitled to pay insurance companies for health care coverage and if they cannot, then die quickly.

5) Democrats believe too much of our money goes to crooked corporate executives who take government subsidies and pay themselves $80 million salaries. Republicans believe too much of our money goes to teachers who make $50,000 a year.

6) Democrats believe anything that helps the American people during a recession or a time of crisis is the true essence of patriotism. Republicans believe anything that helps the American people during a recession or a time of crisis is the true essence of communism.

7) Democrats believe that we need to set high standards for clean air and drinking water. Republicans believe that standards for clean air and water are burdensome over-regulation.

8) Democrats believe the President and Congress need to work together to create jobs during a weak economy. Republicans believe that Congress should do nothing to create jobs and then blame the President.

9) Democrats believe that corporate polluters should be made to pay for the cleanup of their pollution. Republicans believe that making corporations clean up their pollution is burdensome over-regulation.

10)Democrats believe our health care system exists solely for the purpose of making people healthy. Republicans believe our health care system exists solely for the purpose of making a healthy profit.

11) Democrats believe our government should be of all the people, by all the people and for all the people. Republicans believe big corporations and big contributors are all the people that matter.